DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $76.00 to $91.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods traded as high as $86.62 and last traded at $84.31, with a volume of 1834 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen upped their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stephens reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.88, for a total value of $873,924.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,336,802.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo sold 15,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,131,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 255,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,168,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock worth $4,500,878. 30.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2,012.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 845 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $80.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 39.30%.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

