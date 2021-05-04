Digi International (DGII) to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect Digi International to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $73.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.16 million. Digi International had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of DGII opened at $18.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Digi International has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The stock has a market cap of $540.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.81.

In other Digi International news, VP Terrence G. Schneider sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $725,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 59,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,427,210. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGII has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Digi International from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Digi International from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Digi International in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Digi International in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Digi International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Digi International Company Profile

Digi International Inc provides business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) products, services, and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, IoT Products & Services and IoT Solutions. It offers cellular routers for mission-critical wireless connectivity; cellular modules to embed cellular communications abilities into the products to deploy and manage intelligent and secure cellular connected products; console servers to provide secure and remote access to network equipment in data centers and at edge locations; and radio frequency products, including embedded wireless modules, off-the-shelf gateways, modems, and adapters under the Digi XBee brand.

