Digital Reserve Currency Price Reaches $0.0080 on Top Exchanges (DRC)

Digital Reserve Currency (CURRENCY:DRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 4th. Digital Reserve Currency has a total market cap of $8.03 million and approximately $834,701.00 worth of Digital Reserve Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Digital Reserve Currency coin can now be bought for about $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Digital Reserve Currency has traded 16.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.64 or 0.00017312 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $172.18 or 0.00309201 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001825 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001415 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency Profile

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2017. Digital Reserve Currency’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Reserve Currency is https://reddit.com/r/DRCToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Digital Reserve Currency is drcglobal.org. Digital Reserve Currency’s official Twitter account is @dropfoods and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Reserve Currency was designed to become a decentralized digital store of value with a limited supply and a zero inflation rate. It was created during the COVID-19 crisis when fiscal and monetary policies have exposed serious vulnerabilities in the current financial system. 100% of the DRC token supply has been listed on the Uniswap decentralized exchange with an intentionally small market cap to allow early adopters to establish inexpensive exposure to DRC if they believe it will have a larger market in the future. “

Digital Reserve Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Reserve Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Reserve Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Reserve Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

