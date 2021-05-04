Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 256,009 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 618.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 297,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,009 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Tenaris were worth $4,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tenaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Tenaris during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Tenaris during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TS. Cowen boosted their target price on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Tenaris from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $16.25 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, COKER & PALMER raised Tenaris from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.57.

TS stock opened at $22.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.15 and a 200-day moving average of $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.09 and a beta of 1.88. Tenaris S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $23.81.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Tenaris had a positive return on equity of 1.44% and a negative net margin of 10.23%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers steel casings, tubing products, mechanical and structural pipes, cold-drawn pipes, and premium joints and couplings; coiled tubing products for oil and gas drilling and workovers, and subsea pipelines; and umbilical tubing products; and tubular accessories.

