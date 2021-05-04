Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 2,251 Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 275,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 2,251 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Eagle Bulk Shipping were worth $5,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 407.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,719 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 17,435 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $1,059,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in the fourth quarter worth $665,000. Finally, Entrust Global Partners L L C bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the fourth quarter valued at $756,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eagle Bulk Shipping alerts:

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 5,804 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $229,954.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $40,317.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 343,294 shares of company stock worth $12,784,720 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EGLE opened at $46.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.52 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The company has a market capitalization of $577.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.26 and a beta of 1.46. Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $47.79.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $55.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.35 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $27.25 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.39.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bulk Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.