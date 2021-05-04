Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 4,344 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,344 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $5,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Franco-Nevada by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. 64.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

NYSE FNV opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 52 week low of $105.62 and a 52 week high of $166.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $131.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.26. The firm has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 102.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 26.99%. The business had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 57.14%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNV. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Barclays upgraded Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $102.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Franco-Nevada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.64.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV).

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.