Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:CWCO) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,534 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.70% of Consolidated Water worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Water by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 835,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,081,000 after acquiring an additional 172,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Consolidated Water by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 764,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,213,000 after purchasing an additional 42,898 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Consolidated Water by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 687,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 77,314 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Water by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 175,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,528 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Water by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 104,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 22,472 shares in the last quarter. 50.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Consolidated Water stock opened at $12.14 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.38. Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.01 and a fifty-two week high of $16.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.31.

Consolidated Water (NASDAQ:CWCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.10). Consolidated Water had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.64%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Consolidated Water’s payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

In related news, Director Richard Finlay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $32,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clarence B. Flowers sold 2,322 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total transaction of $30,162.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 302,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,933,410.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,971 shares of company stock valued at $64,571. 5.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Consolidated Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

About Consolidated Water

Consolidated Water Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, constructs, manages, and operates water production and water treatment plants primarily in the Cayman Islands, the Bahamas, and the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Bulk, Services, and Manufacturing.

