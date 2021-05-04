Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging Inc. (NYSE:CPLG) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 647,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,297 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.11% of CorePoint Lodging worth $4,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in CorePoint Lodging by 75.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 106,620 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in CorePoint Lodging during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in CorePoint Lodging in the third quarter valued at $55,000. Rye Brook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CorePoint Lodging during the fourth quarter worth about $4,544,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of CorePoint Lodging by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 39,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CorePoint Lodging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

Shares of CPLG stock opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $615.48 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 1.94. CorePoint Lodging Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $10.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.58.

CorePoint Lodging (NYSE:CPLG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.65). CorePoint Lodging had a negative net margin of 58.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CorePoint Lodging Inc. will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CorePoint Lodging

CorePoint Lodging Inc, a real estate investment trust company, owns select-service hotels primarily under the La Quinta brand in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had a portfolio of 209 select-service hotels and approximately 27,800 rooms across 35 states in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

