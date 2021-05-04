Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stock Holdings in Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its position in shares of Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,703,788 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 219,578 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Enzo Biochem were worth $4,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Enzo Biochem by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in shares of Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 38,968 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enzo Biochem in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Enzo Biochem by 489.2% during the fourth quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

Shares of ENZ stock opened at $2.97 on Tuesday. Enzo Biochem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85. The stock has a market cap of $143.24 million, a P/E ratio of -6.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day moving average of $2.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The medical research company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Enzo Biochem had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 27.05%. The business had revenue of $31.47 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Enzo Biochem from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

In other Enzo Biochem news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enzo Biochem, Inc. (NYSE:ENZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.