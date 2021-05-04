Diodes (DIOD) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.80 million. Diodes had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. On average, analysts expect Diodes to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of DIOD opened at $75.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 3.78. Diodes has a one year low of $40.34 and a one year high of $91.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.44 and its 200-day moving average is $73.88.

DIOD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist raised their price target on Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Diodes from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Diodes currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 20,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $1,799,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,253,121.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Francis Tang sold 16,775 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.28, for a total value of $1,497,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,040,570.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 230,546 shares of company stock worth $19,281,613. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

