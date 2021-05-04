Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diodes Incorporated is a leading manufacturer and supplier of high-quality discrete and analog semiconductor products, primarily to the communications, computing, industrial, consumer electronics and automotive markets. The Company’s corporate sales, marketing, engineering and logistics headquarters is located in Southern California, with two manufacturing facilities in Shanghai, China, a wafer fabrication plant in Kansas City, Missouri, engineering, sales, warehouse and logistics offices in Taipei, Taiwan and Hong Kong, and sales and support offices throughout the world. Diodes, Inc. recently acquired Anachip Corporation, a fabless analog IC company in Hsinchu Science Park, Taiwan. It’s product focus is on subminiature surface-mount discrete devices, analog power management ICs and Hall-effect sensors all of which are widely used in end-user equipment. “

Get Diodes alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on DIOD. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $86.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of Diodes stock traded down $3.45 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $72.22. The stock had a trading volume of 311,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,456. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Diodes has a 1 year low of $40.34 and a 1 year high of $91.02.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The business had revenue of $350.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.80 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Diodes will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.87, for a total value of $331,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 446,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,975,765.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jin Zhao sold 615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.06, for a total transaction of $51,696.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,461.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 230,546 shares of company stock valued at $19,281,613 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 1st quarter valued at $66,319,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Diodes by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 392,451 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,334,000 after purchasing an additional 68,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in Diodes by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 26,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active and/or passive components. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFET, TVS, and performance Schottky rectifiers; GPP bridges and retifiers performance Schottky diodes; Zener and performance Zener diodes, including tight tolerance and low operating current type; standard, fast, super-fast, and ultra-fast recovery rectifiers; bridge rectifiers; switching diodes; small signal bipolar and prebiased transistors; other MOSFETs; thyristor surge protection devices; and transient voltage suppressors.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diodes (DIOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diodes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diodes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.