Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) Short Interest Update

Discovery Limited (OTCMKTS:DCYHF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,700 shares, a growth of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 1,129,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of DCYHF stock opened at $8.15 on Tuesday. Discovery has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $8.15.

Separately, UBS Group lowered shares of Discovery to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery Limited provides various insurance products and services primarily in South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States. It operates through Health South Africa, Life South Africa, Invest South Africa, Vitality South Africa, Insure South Africa, Bank South Africa, Health United Kingdom, Life United Kingdom, and All Other segments.

