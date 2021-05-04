Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) Upgraded to Neutral by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Macquarie currently has $40.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $52.00.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Discovery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America raised shares of Discovery from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group raised shares of Discovery from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised their price target on shares of Discovery from $63.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.48.

Shares of DISCA stock opened at $36.12 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.82 and a 200-day moving average of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery has a 12-month low of $18.56 and a 12-month high of $78.14. The firm has a market cap of $17.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.53.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Discovery will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Discovery news, CEO Jean-Briac Perrette sold 199,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total value of $15,147,183.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 361,935 shares in the company, valued at $27,546,872.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kenneth W. Lowe sold 393,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.01, for a total transaction of $16,944,477.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,297,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,798,808.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,367,598 shares of company stock worth $73,889,344. 5.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISCA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Discovery by 92.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 199,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after acquiring an additional 96,008 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,594,000. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 25,660 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 158,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 3,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 1,047.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 680,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,804,000 after purchasing an additional 620,776 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.84% of the company’s stock.

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

