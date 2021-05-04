Ditto Price Tops $1.04 (DITTO)

Ditto (CURRENCY:DITTO) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. Ditto has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $17,371.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ditto has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One Ditto coin can currently be bought for $1.04 or 0.00001893 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.19 or 0.00268859 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004205 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $640.30 or 0.01161693 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.77 or 0.00032240 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.30 or 0.00729879 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,067.46 or 0.99908222 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official website for Ditto is ditto.money. Ditto’s official message board is dittomoney.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ditto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ditto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

