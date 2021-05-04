Dividend Assets Capital LLC Buys 1,434 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,349 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENB. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enbridge by 68.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 713 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on ENB shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

NYSE:ENB traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $38.83. The company had a trading volume of 51,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,599,931. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Enbridge Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.97 and a 52 week high of $38.94. The firm has a market cap of $78.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.61, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.67.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

