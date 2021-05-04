Dividend Assets Capital LLC Has $15.49 Million Stock Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,562 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up about 2.9% of Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $15,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NKE. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 205 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 64.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp lifted their price target on NIKE from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on NIKE from $183.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 price objective on NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

NKE stock traded down $1.82 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.21. 93,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,459,695. The firm has a market cap of $207.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.11 and a twelve month high of $147.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $134.38 and its 200 day moving average is $135.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.98 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.46%.

In other news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 3,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.03, for a total value of $430,377.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,882.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 114,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.67, for a total value of $14,908,662.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,537,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,935,048.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,482 shares of company stock valued at $17,342,141. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

