Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 258 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,101 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 839,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $167,167,000 after buying an additional 259,955 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 830,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $165,438,000 after buying an additional 46,945 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 495,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,761,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 109.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 458,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $91,317,000 after purchasing an additional 239,329 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 422,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SMG traded down $5.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $225.98. 2,073 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 392,791. The company has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.94 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52-week low of $122.76 and a 52-week high of $254.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.45.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $748.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) EPS. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Truist Financial increased their price target on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Truist raised their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.71.

In other news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Michael C. Lukemire sold 57,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.87, for a total value of $13,632,329.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,049,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256. 27.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

