Dividend Assets Capital LLC Sells 4,623 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Dividend Assets Capital LLC cut its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,623 shares during the quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC owned about 0.08% of The Hanover Insurance Group worth $3,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,085,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,922,000 after buying an additional 36,230 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 974,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,838 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 799,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $93,419,000 after purchasing an additional 23,876 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 711,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,857 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 659,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,080,000 after purchasing an additional 3,655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Hanover Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The Hanover Insurance Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.67.

Shares of THG traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $140.95. The stock had a trading volume of 199 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,030. The company’s 50-day moving average is $132.96 and its 200 day moving average is $118.58. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.79 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.92.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.91. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 6.35%. Research analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.31%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

