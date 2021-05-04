dKargo (DKA) Hits Market Capitalization of $169.41 Million

dKargo (CURRENCY:DKA) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. dKargo has a total market cap of $169.41 million and approximately $1.45 million worth of dKargo was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, dKargo has traded down 15.3% against the dollar. One dKargo coin can now be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000388 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00086876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00019228 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.11 or 0.00069938 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $474.92 or 0.00871613 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,504.39 or 0.10102038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.50 or 0.00101848 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.23 or 0.00044477 BTC.

dKargo Profile

dKargo (CRYPTO:DKA) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2020. dKargo’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,598,533 coins. dKargo’s official message board is medium.com/dkargo. dKargo’s official Twitter account is @dKargo_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. dKargo’s official website is dkargo.io/main_en.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “dKargo is a collaboration based distributed protocol for the next generation, which enables efficient and transparent logistics network using the blockchain technology. DKA, the platform-based token, allows various stakeholders on the value chain to participate in the open platform more voluntarily and actively. We intend to implement ‘flexible logistics’ by doing this, which was unimaginable in the existing ‘closed logistics’ network environment. DKA is a platform-based token. Participants of the platform can receive DKA as a reward for contributing logistics data in the system. Staking DKA will allow the stakeholders to provide services on the platform and can be used as an alternate payment method for any logistics services received. “

dKargo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dKargo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire dKargo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dKargo using one of the exchanges listed above.

