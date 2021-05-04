DMM: Governance Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $3.53 million and approximately $1.35 million worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMM: Governance has traded up 1% against the dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000131 BTC on major exchanges.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

DMM: Governance Profile

DMM: Governance (DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,838 coins and its circulating supply is 50,172,331 coins. The official message board for DMM: Governance is medium.com/dmm-dao. The official website for DMM: Governance is defimoneymarket.com. DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO.

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

DMM: Governance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMM: Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DMM: Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DMM: Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

