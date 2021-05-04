Dock (DOCK) Price Tops $0.12 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 4th. One Dock coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000212 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Dock has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. Dock has a total market cap of $81.79 million and approximately $24.41 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.98 or 0.00074842 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00083973 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.12 or 0.00019826 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.19 or 0.00069873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $498.20 or 0.00888196 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,825.76 or 0.10386177 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00102292 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,389,250 coins and its circulating supply is 686,664,903 coins. The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io. Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dock is dock.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

