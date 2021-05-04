Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) Short Interest Update

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DPZUF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

DPZUF stock remained flat at $$76.51 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123 shares, compared to its average volume of 291. The company has a fifty day moving average of $75.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.28. Domino’s Pizza Enterprises has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $80.20.

Get Domino's Pizza Enterprises alerts:

About Domino’s Pizza Enterprises

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

See Also: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.