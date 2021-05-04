Domtar (UFS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. On average, analysts expect Domtar to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $40.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $41.18. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.90.

UFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. UFS upgraded Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

In other news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

