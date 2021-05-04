Dorsey Wright & Associates Purchases Shares of 6,767 RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK)

Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in RealNetworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNWK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,767 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, CM Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of RealNetworks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,106,000. 26.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $2.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. RealNetworks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $6.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.39 and its 200-day moving average is $2.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.60.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative return on equity of 49.92% and a negative net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $17.60 million for the quarter.

RealNetworks Company Profile

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

