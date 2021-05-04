Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The auto parts company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $103.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. Douglas Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 19.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share.

Shares of PLOW stock traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $44.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,609. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $25.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.44. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.35%.

In related news, CEO Robert L. Mccormick sold 8,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $414,726.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,879.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLOW. TheStreet downgraded Douglas Dynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Douglas Dynamics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Douglas Dynamics from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Douglas Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

About Douglas Dynamics

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

