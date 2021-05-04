DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 63.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in DraftKings were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the first quarter worth $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 109.4% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the fourth quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DraftKings stock opened at $57.08 on Tuesday. DraftKings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.95 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.58.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. DraftKings’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DKNG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on DraftKings in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on DraftKings from $48.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.24.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

