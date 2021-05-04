DREP (DREP) Price Hits $1.96 on Major Exchanges

DREP (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 4th. DREP has a total market capitalization of $6.74 billion and $27.62 million worth of DREP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DREP coin can now be purchased for $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, DREP has traded 31.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DREP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00078180 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00019508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $501.56 or 0.00897235 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.37 or 0.00068639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5,810.66 or 0.10394652 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00102069 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.88 or 0.00046296 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000319 BTC.

About DREP

DREP is a coin. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2019. DREP’s total supply is 3,431,350,063 coins. DREP’s official website is www.drep.org. The official message board for DREP is medium.com/drep-family. The Reddit community for DREP is /r/DREP-FOUNDATION and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DREP’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling DREP

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DREP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DREP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DREP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DREP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DREP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.