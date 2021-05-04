Drep [new] (DREP) Hits Market Cap of $56.26 Million

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 4th. During the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.41 or 0.00002625 BTC on exchanges. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $56.26 million and approximately $6.86 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Drep [new] alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.91 or 0.00078005 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00019090 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001862 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00068952 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $455.43 or 0.00847743 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,200.60 or 0.09680550 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.49 or 0.00099566 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.09 or 0.00042972 BTC.

Drep [new] Profile

DREP is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep.

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Drep [new] Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Drep [new] Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Drep [new] and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.