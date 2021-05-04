DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Issues Earnings Results

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 4.93%.

Shares of DSPG stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.53. 4,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,751. DSP Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.61. The company has a market cap of $352.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.96.

DSPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of DSP Group from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

In other DSP Group news, Director Gabi Seligsohn sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.36, for a total transaction of $219,794.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,869.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dror Levy sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.33, for a total transaction of $116,977.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,325 shares of company stock valued at $720,774. 8.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides wireless chipset solutions. It operates through three segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions for converged communication at home, including integrated circuits for cordless phones, home gateway devices, integrated circuits addressing home automation applications, and fixed-mobile convergence solutions.

