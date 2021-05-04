Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,100 shares, an increase of 20.2% from the March 31st total of 58,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.51. 254,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,520. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.60. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund has a 12 month low of $9.30 and a 12 month high of $14.80.

Get Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,998 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 19,645 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the third quarter worth about $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund by 4.2% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 79,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

Featured Article: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.