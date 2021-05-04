Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $125.87 Million

Equities research analysts expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to post $125.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.80 million and the lowest is $123.90 million. Duluth posted sales of $109.92 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Duluth will report full-year sales of $694.63 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $697.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $748.47 million, with estimates ranging from $742.40 million to $753.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $255.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.07 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 2.51%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DLTH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Duluth in a report on Sunday, March 21st.

In related news, Director Brenda I. Morris sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $34,435.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at $386,859. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 40.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,502 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 10.4% during the first quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 158,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after purchasing an additional 14,900 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 3,248.4% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 30,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Duluth during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Duluth by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.03. 424 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,178. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 2.29. Duluth has a twelve month low of $3.21 and a twelve month high of $18.00.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

