Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1,388.9% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 95.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

VWO opened at $52.48 on Tuesday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $56.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.93.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

