Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 38.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,066 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 13,262 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VFC. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in V.F. by 198.1% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 319 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 87.74% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised V.F. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on V.F. from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. OTR Global raised V.F. to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on V.F. from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.50.

Shares of VFC opened at $89.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.70. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $50.72 and a 52-week high of $90.79. The firm has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -691.00, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

About V.F.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

Further Reading: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.