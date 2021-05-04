Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,070 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its position in Adobe by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 71 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Curi Capital acquired a new stake in Adobe in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.25, for a total transaction of $1,293,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,766,714.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,790 shares in the company, valued at $11,686,256.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,836 shares of company stock valued at $7,093,673 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ADBE opened at $499.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $238.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $488.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $479.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.00 and a fifty-two week high of $536.88.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADBE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Griffin Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $597.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $551.68.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

