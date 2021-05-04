Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Sells 1,747 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,555 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,747 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,164,014,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Walmart by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,310,901 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,053,866,000 after purchasing an additional 824,835 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in Walmart by 147.7% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,096,164 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $158,012,000 after purchasing an additional 653,581 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Walmart by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 902,432 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $130,086,000 after purchasing an additional 636,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Walmart by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,830,028 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,705,299,000 after purchasing an additional 497,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, FIX cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.63.

NYSE:WMT opened at $141.90 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.01 and a 1 year high of $153.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $399.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.03.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

Walmart declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to reacquire up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total value of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,841,234,491.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

