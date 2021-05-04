Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Now Covered by Analysts at CIBC

CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

DYNDF has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank cut their target price on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Dye & Durham from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $45.75.

Get Dye & Durham alerts:

Shares of Dye & Durham stock opened at $33.97 on Monday. Dye & Durham has a 52 week low of $15.70 and a 52 week high of $40.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $33.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.37.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Dye & Durham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dye & Durham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.