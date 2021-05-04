Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (DNG) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 on May 17th

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc. (TSE:DNG) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Monday, May 17th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th.

Shares of Dynacor Gold Mines stock opened at C$2.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$2.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$95.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.30. Dynacor Gold Mines has a 52 week low of C$1.57 and a 52 week high of C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Get Dynacor Gold Mines alerts:

Dynacor Gold Mines (TSE:DNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported C$0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$50.27 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynacor Gold Mines will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dynacor Gold Mines

Dynacor Gold Mines Inc operates as an industrial gold ore processor in Peru. The company engages in the gold production through the processing of ore purchased from the ASM (artisanal and small-scale mining) industry. It also owns a gold exploration property (Tumipampa) in the Apurimac department. It produces gold through its PX IMPACT gold program.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynacor Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.