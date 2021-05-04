Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC reduced its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,172 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, insider Malcolm Frank sold 471 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.45, for a total value of $36,949.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,899.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CTSH. Societe Generale downgraded Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.39.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $82.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.62. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $47.39 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.44, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.67.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.25 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 8.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. This is a boost from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

