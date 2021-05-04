Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $324,000 Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 308 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,099,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,868,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $254,283,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in The Clorox by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,089,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,008,000 after buying an additional 40,921 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in The Clorox by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,027,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,500,000 after buying an additional 93,314 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in The Clorox by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 969,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,679,000 after buying an additional 70,709 shares during the period. 81.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $240.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Clorox from $195.00 to $186.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The Clorox from $205.00 to $196.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.38.

CLX stock opened at $180.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $189.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.25. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a twelve month low of $176.73 and a twelve month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

