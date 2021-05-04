Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $340,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,364 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,740,416 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $335,647,000 after acquiring an additional 922,760 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 9,593,804 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $192,356,000 after acquiring an additional 787,025 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $182,871,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,162,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $143,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,707,221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Williams Companies by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,803 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,773,000 after acquiring an additional 57,688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WMB opened at $24.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. The Williams Companies had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 1.86%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of The Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 165,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMB shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Scotiabank upgraded The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.40.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

