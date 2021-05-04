Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $380,000 Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $380,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 24,938 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 137.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 27,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 16,022 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 26,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Viridian Ria LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Viridian Ria LLC now owns 11,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,251,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA RWJ opened at $118.39 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.03. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $44.43 and a 52 week high of $125.20.

