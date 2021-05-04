Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,118 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HAL. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 66.7% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $20.66 on Tuesday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $24.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.06 and its 200 day moving average is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The oilfield services company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was down 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.045 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.52%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HAL shares. Northland Securities boosted their target price on Halliburton from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Halliburton from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.67.

In other Halliburton news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 5,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $128,357.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

