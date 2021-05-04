Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 3,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SRE opened at $138.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.08. Sempra Energy has a 12-month low of $112.16 and a 12-month high of $140.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th were paid a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upgraded Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.45.

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

