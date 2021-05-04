Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after acquiring an additional 9,278,756 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 103.0% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 15,395,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,580,300,000 after acquiring an additional 7,810,196 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,970,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,331,394,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129,184 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 2,777,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,469,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,890 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $107.10 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its 200-day moving average is $103.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.51 and a 12-month high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

