DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 6.64%.

DZSI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,496. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.32. DZS has a 1-year low of $5.00 and a 1-year high of $18.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of DZS in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.92.

DZS Company Profile

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

