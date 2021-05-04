DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DZS had a negative net margin of 6.64% and a negative return on equity of 1.26%.

NASDAQ:DZSI traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.10. 4,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,496. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. DZS has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $432.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.56 and a beta of 1.32.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DZSI. Northland Securities lifted their price target on DZS from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of DZS from $21.00 to $23.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of DZS from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DZS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DZS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.92.

About DZS

DZS Inc provides network access solutions and communications platforms for service provider and enterprise networks in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It offers mobile transport products, including standard Ethernet/IP or multiprotocol label switching interfaces and interoperate to mobile operators that enables them to upgrade their mobile fronthaul/backhaul systems and migrate to 5G and beyond; broadband access products, which consists of switching and routing products to carriers and service providers to connect residential and business customers; and connected premises products, comprising of indoor/outdoor optical network terminal gateways.

