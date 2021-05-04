E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) Short Interest Up 24.7% in April

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:ENAKF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,544,100 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 2,040,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,360.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ENAKF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.19. 2,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,694. E.On has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $12.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.94.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

