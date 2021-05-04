Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $334.12 Million

Brokerages expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to post sales of $334.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $321.00 million and the highest is $344.70 million. Eagle Materials reported sales of $315.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.66 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Eagle Materials.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

In other news, CEO Michael Haack sold 6,731 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total transaction of $801,460.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,908,917.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,669,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $119,061,000 after purchasing an additional 25,879 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth about $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 72.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,448,000 after purchasing an additional 271,701 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Eagle Materials stock traded up $1.85 during trading on Thursday, hitting $142.09. The stock had a trading volume of 393,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,453. The firm has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $145.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its 200 day moving average is $113.23. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Eagle Materials (EXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.