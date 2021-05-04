Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) Given New $165.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Shares of Eagle Materials stock opened at $140.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.58. Eagle Materials has a 1 year low of $48.56 and a 1 year high of $145.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.30.

In related news, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,763 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.77, for a total value of $212,917.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,731.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Powers sold 29,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.11, for a total value of $3,471,960.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,670,587.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 144,093 shares of company stock valued at $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 234 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 67.4% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Eagle Materials by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 813 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.