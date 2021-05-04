Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) Trading Down 4.6% Following Insider Selling

Shares of Eargo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EAR) fell 4.6% on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $54.54 and last traded at $54.61. 998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 348,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $57.24.

Specifically, major shareholder Healthcare Holding B.V. Gilde sold 227,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.16, for a total value of $12,100,013.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Geoff Pardo sold 6,134 shares of Eargo stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $294,677.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 814,486 shares of company stock valued at $42,913,735 over the last 90 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EAR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Eargo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Eargo from $53.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.95.

Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Eargo, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Eargo in the 4th quarter valued at $2,956,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Eargo in the fourth quarter valued at $1,070,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $13,544,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eargo during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eargo during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,349,000.

About Eargo (NASDAQ:EAR)

Eargo, Inc, a medical device company, develops and sells hearing aids to assist people with hearing loss in the United States. It sells its products through online stores. The company was formerly known as Aria Innovations, Inc and changed its name to Eargo, Inc in November 2014. Eargo, Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

